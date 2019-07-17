Jrm Investment Counsel Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding; Old West Investment Management Trimmed By $3.30 Million Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 58.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 41,715 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 29,127 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 70,842 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $152.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.79% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 3.88M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated invested in 6,704 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Scotia Cap Incorporated stated it has 172,134 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested in 0.19% or 8,311 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26.53 million shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 180 shares. Kistler invested in 0.14% or 4,106 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hyman Charles D invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Commonwealth Finance Pa accumulated 6,059 shares or 0.3% of the stock. House Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47,039 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,384 shares. Epoch Prtn Inc holds 1.81 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 15,184 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M.

