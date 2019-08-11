Jrm Investment Counsel Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $374,787; Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 4,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 14,601 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 10,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 114,212 shares to 370,393 shares, valued at $98.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azure Pwr Global Ltd by 185,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,527 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.