Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $939,250; Orbcomm (ORBC) Shareholder Polar Securities Increased Its Position by $4.80 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 56.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 800,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 836,229 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – Orbcomm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 15 Days; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 27/03/2018 – ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 957,689 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is A REIT And How Are Dividends Received From A REIT Taxed? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – GuruFocus.com” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 7.9%-Yielding Real Estate Finance Company Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. The insider Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.58M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 261,042 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 32,381 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Century owns 11,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.1% or 6,925 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 124,896 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 76,107 shares. Blair William & Il owns 6,129 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 240,700 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 246,454 shares. Tradition Llc stated it has 5,868 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 70,612 shares to 507,501 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS).

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Aurora Cannabis, Electronic Arts, Yeti And More – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ORBCOMM to Host Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ORBCOMM to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ORBCOMM (ORBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350,312 were accumulated by Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3.84M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.01% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 35,300 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 216,905 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 15,230 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 12,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,359 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Fca Corporation Tx has 0.05% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Raymond James And Associates owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 187,085 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 136,600 shares. Axa stated it has 521,929 shares. Pnc Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,898 shares.