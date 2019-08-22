Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Shares Declined; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holder Rgm Capital Raised Its Stake by $7.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 75,206 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 60,897 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 241,649 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 209,400 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 78,941 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,175 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 8,899 shares. American Intl has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 13,570 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 662,475 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 48,238 were accumulated by Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 18,638 shares. Fmr owns 15,451 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 39,000 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd has 0.07% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 110,914 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 210 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 163,531 shares stake. City Hldgs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 68 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bamco Inc holds 0.01% or 53,100 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 465,925 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $65.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).