Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding by $951,054 as Stock Value Declined; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding by $537,075

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 698,522 shares traded or 70.34% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 0.14% or 100,000 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 361,751 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 116,170 shares. Jrm Counsel Limited Liability invested in 202,133 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 377,523 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1.27M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 88,362 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 136,575 shares. Chatham Cap Gp Inc holds 0.43% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 126,194 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 16,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 58,831 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 2,715 shares. 24,200 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W. Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 96,551 shares to 110,204 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).