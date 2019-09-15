Jrm Investment Counsel Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; As Clorox Co (CLX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bessemer Securities Has Decreased Holding

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 605,152 shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 911,141 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Since March 19, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $346,637 activity. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Another trade for 1,570 shares valued at $20,643 was made by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. Miller Kevin S. bought 152 shares worth $1,999. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. 18,555 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of stock or 1,587 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 35,437 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 58,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 29,899 shares. Whittier Trust owns 3,000 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel accumulated 157,805 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 760,009 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 45,967 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Trust LP invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bard Associates reported 0.66% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 20,076 shares. Anchor Lc holds 35,560 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 105,653 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.54 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.09% or 15.54M shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 6,828 shares. Advsrs Asset has 0.1% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 35,852 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited owns 105,868 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,565 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,325 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.6% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). North Star Invest Management holds 8,313 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 4,929 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 4,087 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc has 1.63M shares. Harvey Investment Llc owns 0.3% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 11,801 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,199 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 103 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18 million for 24.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.