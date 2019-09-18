Jrm Investment Counsel Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $98.52 Million; Shares Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 157,317 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 296,131 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 21,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited holds 0.04% or 20,800 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.56% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 12,681 are owned by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com reported 253,911 shares. First Manhattan owns 950 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corp has 110,650 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 850,627 shares. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 11,254 shares. Qs Llc invested in 0.01% or 17,842 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 212,926 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

