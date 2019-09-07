Jrm Investment Counsel Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 434,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Com owns 45,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citigroup reported 76,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt owns 131,471 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Clearbridge Ltd. The New York-based Wellington Shields Limited has invested 0.43% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 20,400 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 105,860 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest accumulated 234,241 shares. First Manhattan owns 750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York reported 42,972 shares stake. 10.17 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 43,350 shares in its portfolio.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.56M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 340,590 were reported by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Moreover, Uss Mngmt has 5.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.25M shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,100 shares. Loomis Sayles Comm Limited Partnership reported 11.13 million shares stake. Central Securities holds 100,000 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 88,160 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Adv owns 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,955 shares. Sky Investment Gp Lc reported 74,220 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Advisory Research reported 39,408 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 1.48 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,258 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc holds 1.56% or 37,906 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Associate invested in 48,450 shares or 2.45% of the stock.