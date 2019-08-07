Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $1.30 Million; 2U (TWOU) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $2.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 46.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 32,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 38,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 70,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 1.71M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 10.13M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Management has invested 6.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 49,075 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Mngmt. Panagora Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 99,805 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 218,029 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 28,517 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management Incorporated. 162,582 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 233,776 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Headinvest Ltd Liability reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisory accumulated 3.17M shares or 1.22% of the stock. Bruni J V & stated it has 1.96 million shares. New South Management accumulated 14,951 shares. Avenir Corporation invested in 779,761 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares to 977,013 shares, valued at $47.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).