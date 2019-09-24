Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $374,264; Viking Global Investors LP Cut Align Technology (ALGN) Position by $173.31 Million as Share Value Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 263,133 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, up from 254,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 7.41M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 03/04/2018 – Clarion Events Is Owned By Funds Managed By Blackstone; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 634,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.81M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $183.05. About 1.58 million shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $86.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 267,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 40.14 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

