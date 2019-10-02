Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; Trico Bancshares (TCBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Trico Bancshares (TCBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 61 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 39 reduced and sold their holdings in Trico Bancshares. The funds in our database now hold: 18.14 million shares, up from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Trico Bancshares in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 45 New Position: 16.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc acquired 17,977 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 363,477 shares with $12.93 million value, up from 345,500 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 419,892 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny accumulated 0.23% or 42,972 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 38,432 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 19,789 shares. 131,542 were reported by Schroder Mgmt Group. Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 41,304 are held by Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 253,911 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Company invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.53 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 140,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Maryland-based Advantage has invested 2.25% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 230,400 shares. Private Capital Advsrs Inc accumulated 193,167 shares or 1.95% of the stock.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares for 377,320 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 123,769 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 512,488 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,345 shares.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 15,303 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) has declined 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $537,450 activity.