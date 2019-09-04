Jrm Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Marlowe Partners LP Boosted Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $3.79 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 19.72% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 12.31M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KCS’ Mike Naatz to Address Cowen’s 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,624 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 19,274 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 2,559 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor invested in 3,613 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 4,870 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Barclays Public Llc holds 0.02% or 213,659 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 93,272 are owned by Prudential Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Tower Cap (Trc) reported 5,989 shares stake. 17,775 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. D E Shaw & has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Research And has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Evermay Wealth Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 53,780 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc holds 98,190 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 471,479 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 11.33 million shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Communications accumulated 80,000 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2.62M shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 179,353 shares. 15,055 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Ltd. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 1.72 million shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 239,890 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,282 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.03 million were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt New York.