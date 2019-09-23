Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $576,264 as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alley Company Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 7.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 162,383 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bancorp And reported 44,399 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Westchester Cap Management Inc owns 91,872 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. 628,647 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Utah Retirement reported 1.43 million shares stake. First City Cap Mgmt reported 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 250,223 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Partnership has 10.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,003 shares. Copeland Cap Lc holds 10,228 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75 million shares. Arga Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,075 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership holds 994,630 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone holds 330,843 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 13,121 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assocs invested in 0.91% or 751,588 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 41,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation invested in 768,842 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 20,640 shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Atwood & Palmer invested in 0.02% or 12,480 shares. Earnest Prns Lc owns 1,400 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 88,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability holds 0% or 52,368 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 5,958 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 105,653 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00M for 16.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $597,635 activity. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought 1,570 shares worth $20,643. Shares for $243,997 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. Miller Kevin S. had bought 156 shares worth $2,003 on Monday, April 15. LANDY MICHAEL P bought $1,999 worth of stock or 152 shares. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500.