Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $939,250; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake Has Boosted by Oppenheimer & Close Llc

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 4.60 million shares traded or 47.74% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 608,292 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs invested in 1.38M shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,500 shares. Clough Prns Limited Partnership reported 896,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 24,366 shares. 93,336 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Beck Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Metropolitan Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 32,381 shares. Strs Ohio holds 30,200 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,026 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.20 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.