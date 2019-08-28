Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $1.30 Million; Stock Price Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 369,726 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 5.69M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 103,507 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $466.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 233,776 shares. 7.19M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability has 298,782 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 0.64% stake. Motley Fool Asset Lc has 36,046 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chemical Commercial Bank holds 0.13% or 55,727 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 5.01 million shares. Heronetta Management LP holds 0.33% or 29,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cannell Peter B Inc stated it has 26,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% or 32,173 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has 0.37% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18,600 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 382 shares. Cibc Markets owns 1.12 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.