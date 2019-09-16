Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding; BB&T (BBT) Sellers Increased By 3.44% Their Shorts

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) had an increase of 3.44% in short interest. BBT’s SI was 39.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.44% from 38.45 million shares previously. With 4.38M avg volume, 9 days are for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)’s short sellers to cover BBT’s short positions. The SI to BB&T Corporation’s float is 5.23%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 887,959 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc acquired 17,977 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 363,477 shares with $12.93M value, up from 345,500 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 242,814 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 230,400 shares. 617,662 were reported by Mirae Asset Investments. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 194,367 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1.10M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 62,817 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 200,005 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co reported 59,370 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Co stated it has 6,275 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 8,322 shares. Edgemoor invested in 1.82% or 404,419 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0% or 12,681 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.99% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 363,477 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 0.07% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Campbell Co Adviser Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,747 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: "Blackstone's latest global real estate fund raises $20.5 bln – PE Hub" on September 12, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ent Corporation owns 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,101 shares. 1,000 are owned by Ckw Financial Grp Inc. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 8.77 million shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.46% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dean Investment Associate Ltd Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 76,894 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 48,968 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 236,486 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 321,253 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 283,236 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 0.23% or 942,555 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 267,464 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -1.19% below currents $52.8 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $40.45 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.