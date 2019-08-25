Jrm Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose While North Run Capital LP Has Decreased by $2.42 Million Its Position

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company's stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire" on August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.