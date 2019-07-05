Jrm Investment Counsel Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Boosted by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Unum Group (UNM) Stake by $3.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 101,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,668 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 474,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 484,972 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 91,069 shares to 310,468 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 73,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).