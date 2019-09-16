Jrm Investment Counsel Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Upped by $629,195; Ci Investments Has Upped Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $442,000 as Valuation Rose

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.09 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.66M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93M, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 436,991 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 59,278 shares to 796,065 shares, valued at $210.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 196,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,532 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

