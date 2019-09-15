Jrm Investment Counsel Has Upped Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $374,264 as Valuation Rose; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Valuation Rose While Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 263,133 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, up from 254,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 10.17M shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 6,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 18,805 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 25,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 371,816 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11,133 shares to 27,506 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 47,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Renaissance Tech Ltd, New York-based fund reported 92,760 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 221,622 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Incorporated reported 6,840 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Utah Retirement has 13,410 shares. Clearbridge Llc holds 0.12% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 13,119 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta reported 4,911 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability stated it has 110,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 86,948 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 20,862 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 81,258 shares.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 23.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences to participate in Healthcare Conferences in November 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Integra LifeSciences announces management changes – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Integra LifeSciences to participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference in June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.