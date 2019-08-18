Jrm Investment Counsel Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $374,787; Stock Rose; Fosun International LTD Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $991,900

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 173.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 5,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,244 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 268,960 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prns Limited Company reported 22,059 shares stake. Moreover, Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd has 1.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 53,930 shares. Moreover, Cadence National Bank Na has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,991 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 73,592 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 84,903 shares. Northern Tru holds 9.51M shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% or 40,430 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp invested in 8,543 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Laffer Invests stated it has 31,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 64,837 shares to 72,606 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 323,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,431 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, First Washington Corporation has 1.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,428 shares. Roosevelt Investment holds 160,684 shares or 3.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ativo Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,243 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc stated it has 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37M shares. Culbertson A N Co holds 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 76,526 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Co owns 54,407 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability reported 217,231 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Serv, a Kansas-based fund reported 25,724 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company holds 3.08% or 18,299 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 9.71 million shares. Cumberland Prns invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J Communications Incorporated owns 201,072 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).