Jrm Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; Susquehanna International Group Llp Position In Kbr (KBR) Was Upped

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 65.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 19,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 48,908 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 1.28 million shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS KBR INC HAS ISSUED GUARANTEES OF LIABILITIES OF, INTER ALIOS, ADS AND ADSL IN REPLACEMENT FOR CARILLION GUARANTEES; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing with $2.15 Billion Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93M, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 197,819 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 110,650 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn reported 600 shares. Amer Intl Grp accumulated 80,271 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 219,763 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 10,370 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 62,817 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 20,706 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank reported 1,489 shares. Dana Inv Advisors accumulated 62,553 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Prudential has 194,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 874,459 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 21,025 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) by 139,100 shares to 253,800 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,893 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Put).

