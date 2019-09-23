Jrm Investment Counsel Has Raised Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position By $374,264; Pioneer Energy Services Corpk (PES) Shorts Increased By 25.56%

Pioneer Energy Services Corpk (NYSE:PES) had an increase of 25.56% in short interest. PES’s SI was 12.29 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.56% from 9.79M shares previously. With 3.70 million avg volume, 3 days are for Pioneer Energy Services Corpk (NYSE:PES)’s short sellers to cover PES’s short positions. The SI to Pioneer Energy Services Corpk’s float is 16.33%. It closed at $0.1589 lastly. It is down 95.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PES News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Rev $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q REV. $144.5M, EST. $136.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Energy Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PES); 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 14C; 19/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q PRODUCTION SERVICE UNIT MARGIN 25%-27% OF REV; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2Q REV. FROM PRODUCTION UNITS UP 7% TO 10% VS 1Q

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc acquired 8,506 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 263,133 shares with $11.69M value, up from 254,627 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $63.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.45M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/04/2018 – CFTC May Act on Manufactured CDS Payouts After Blackstone Trade; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS; 19/03/2018 – MCRAITH NAMED MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land drilling and production services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. The company has market cap of $12.47 million. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

