Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position By $576,264; Watsco Has 1.31 Sentiment

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 21.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 44,328 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)'s stock declined 0.43%. The Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 157,805 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 202,133 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 128,692 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.98. About 57,816 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42M for 18.22 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. for 175,478 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc owns 153,696 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 1.94% invested in the company for 51,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 168,029 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.02M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.