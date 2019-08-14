Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position as Share Price Declined; Cwm Holds Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 246,318 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 1945.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 55,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 57,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 2,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 2.05M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 15,842 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 107,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,331 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

