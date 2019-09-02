Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $951,054 Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position; Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shorts Raised By 0.19%

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 26.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 202,133 shares with $2.66M value, down from 275,291 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 361,900 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. TRX’s SI was 3.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 230,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s short sellers to cover TRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.798. About 145,640 shares traded. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) has risen 117.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 117.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRX News: 13/03/2018 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation: 2018 – Good Political and Economic Climate for Investing in Tanzania; 13/04/2018 – TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 53,580 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 103,814 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 50 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 15,212 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 41,083 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 15,200 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 256,500 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 153 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 11,540 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 89,700 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 35,300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv has $14 highest and $14 lowest target. $14’s average target is 6.71% above currents $13.12 stock price. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,317 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999. Shares for $5,002 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Thursday, August 15. 1,570 shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B, worth $20,643. 779 shares valued at $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S.. On Thursday, August 15 Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,587 shares. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was bought by Rytter Katie.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company has market cap of $118.29 million. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property.

