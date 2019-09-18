Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Holding by $477,400 as Valuation Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 747,281 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 2.65M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fin has 1.32 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.02% or 874,459 shares. 158,286 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Com has 1.22% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 8,795 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP invested in 230,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 17,211 shares stake. Capital Advsr Ok holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 280,840 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 194,367 shares. Dana Investment holds 0.11% or 62,553 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 79,091 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 17,842 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 20,160 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Llc holds 2,700 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wallace Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3,307 are held by Bailard. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Transamerica Advsr Inc stated it has 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 3.18 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amalgamated State Bank has 0.3% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Pinnacle Prns Inc has 0.43% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 51,636 shares. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bollard Gp Lc accumulated 304,707 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 87,311 are held by Cibc Asset.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 3,170 shares to 27,572 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.