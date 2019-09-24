Jrm Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $629,195 as Stock Value Declined; Marshfield Associates Cut Its Stake in Waters (WAT) by $392,160

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. It closed at $36.33 lastly. It is down 7.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 52,502 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, down from 54,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $225.09. About 150,574 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 220 shares. 62,817 were accumulated by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Group has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 371,571 were accumulated by Grs Advsrs Lc. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 11,700 shares. Blair William And Comm Il stated it has 6,129 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 7,810 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 7,389 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 6,451 shares. Next Fincl Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,655 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Llc owns 13,570 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 121,064 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.42 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.