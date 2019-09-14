Jrm Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $367,276; Stock Value Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Its Holding by $637,936 as Stock Value Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 357,723 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 344,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28M shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 56,150 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 80,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2.25M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fca Corp Tx reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 12,600 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Starr Intll reported 310,000 shares stake. Bartlett Com Llc has 9,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division owns 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 25,081 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 1.03M shares. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 2.30 million shares. Rafferty Asset Llc invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Of Vermont holds 13,918 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First National Trust reported 17,075 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 4,110 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Com has 20,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 83,431 are held by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Third Security Llc stated it has 3.86% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by:

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: