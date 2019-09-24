Jrm Investment Counsel Has Increased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; ZALEMARK HOLDING COMPANY (ZMRK) Shorts Raised By 502.38%

ZALEMARK HOLDING COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:ZMRK) had an increase of 502.38% in short interest. ZMRK’s SI was 50,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 502.38% from 8,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0599. About 2.62 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Zalemark Holding Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMRK) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc acquired 17,977 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Jrm Investment Counsel Llc holds 363,477 shares with $12.93 million value, up from 345,500 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 269,462 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gvo Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.68M shares. 62,817 were reported by Tudor Et Al. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity reported 10,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,923 are owned by Sei Invests. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 59,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Svcs holds 0.08% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited accumulated 140,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England & Management accumulated 0.56% or 23,250 shares. Orinda Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9.59% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.08% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,700 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 33,479 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Zalemark Holding Company Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets fine jewelry products. The company has market cap of $. It sells its products through distribution channels. It currently has negative earnings.