Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake by $951,054 as Stock Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Boosted Stake by $2.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 538,924 shares traded or 30.48% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares to 99,630 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 60,379 shares. 52,150 are held by Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regions Financial reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Daiwa Sb has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 38,147 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 116,170 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 377,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Investors accumulated 23,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability reported 35,560 shares stake. Shufro Rose & Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 16,975 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Raymond James Ser Advisors invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $561,543 activity. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was made by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15. On Monday, June 17 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 18,555 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.