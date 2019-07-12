Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding as Valuation Rose; Howard Capital Management Increased Holding in Conagra Foods (CAG) by $2.55 Million

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 89,733 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 94,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,205 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 112,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 1.66M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares to 59,365 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $566,558 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $27,675. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.06 million for 15.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.