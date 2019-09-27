Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake by $576,264 as Market Valuation Declined; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding Has Raised by Mill Road Capital Management Llc

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 115,224 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2106. About 14,829 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 5,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 12,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Mill Road Capital Ltd stated it has 1.90 million shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.06 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Weber Alan W holds 2.32% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 2.36 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Rbf Ltd Liability Co owns 477,721 shares. 20,192 are owned by Private Advisor Gp Llc. First Manhattan stated it has 22,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 282 shares. Blackrock stated it has 80,767 shares. 10,000 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $69,019 activity.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $607,579 activity. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003 worth of stock. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of stock. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. also bought $243,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00 million for 16.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 14,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.58 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.22% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 126,788 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd owns 2.08% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 357,145 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,840 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Limited reported 0.01% stake. 54,270 are owned by Albert D Mason. Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 0.21% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 547,082 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv. Strs Ohio has 134,900 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 34,795 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% or 23,756 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Plc invested in 0% or 339,656 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 742 shares.