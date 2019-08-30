Jrm Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position; Corecommodity Management Has Cut Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding as Shares Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 2.12M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 5.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 11.59 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc owns 74,522 shares. Inv Advsr invested in 1.15% or 48,604 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 8.78 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 105 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,245 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Company accumulated 92,693 shares. Pension Service has 2.20M shares. Parsec Finance Inc has 670,199 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Fernwood Limited Com holds 12,651 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Co reported 2.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 3.27 million shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 104,430 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Old Point Trust N A accumulated 194,750 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability reported 420,994 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.06% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com stated it has 7,120 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 700 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.31% or 110,411 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,066 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. White Pine Cap Lc owns 3,720 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.07% or 943 shares. 62,578 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 16,513 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 66,316 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,539 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 337,271 shares to 486,108 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 43,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.