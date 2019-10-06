Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake by $576,264 as Stock Price Declined; World Asset Management Holding In Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Was Increased

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 210,079 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 20,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,884 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 21,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,571 shares to 22,629 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,187 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 28,837 shares. 174,392 are held by Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Hartline Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cornercap Counsel holds 13,126 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 2.99 million shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,496 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 62,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 84,212 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 3,868 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,370 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company holds 70,277 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Contravisory reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brinker Capital holds 0.11% or 91,064 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 564,574 shares. Provident reported 2.93% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 19 buys, and 0 insider sales for $621,939 activity. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought 152 shares worth $1,999. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of stock or 1,587 shares. 1,570 shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B, worth $20,643 on Friday, August 16. $500 worth of stock was bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. Miller Kevin S. bought 156 shares worth $2,003. Shares for $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 56,026 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Pecaut And reported 27,250 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 339,656 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.78% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 125,916 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 88,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 108,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 746,438 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 3.25 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 420 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 149,520 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00M for 16.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.