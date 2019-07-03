Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Stock Rose; Opus Capital Group Cut Innospec (IOSP) Holding by $1.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 864,762 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 24,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 150,704 shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.89M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust And The Net Interest Income – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2016, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust to Present at the 2019 KBW Real Estate Finance and Asset Management Conference – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Reports Next Week: What Awaits? – Zacks.com” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Lc reported 9,500 shares. Moreover, Boston has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability owns 5,000 shares. 1,608 are held by Gp One Trading Lp. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Net Llc holds 0.01% or 7,217 shares. Gruss Incorporated has invested 4% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 40,661 were accumulated by Fred Alger. Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 47,492 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Com has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 12,929 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 738,189 shares. Advsrs Limited Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. also sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).