Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054 as Shares Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Decreased by $21.61 Million Its Position

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,402 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 489,469 shares traded or 17.93% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 5,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp stated it has 69,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0% or 20,236 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na owns 482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 82,477 shares. Earnest Ltd stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 84,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 626,787 shares. Addison Cap Com reported 0.25% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 95,710 shares. Resolution Limited invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 12,780 shares. D E Shaw And has 11,566 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate To Participate In Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Presents At NAREIT’s REITWeek: 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.06 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $566,558 activity. The insider Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. On Friday, February 15 the insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $2,004. $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, April 15.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE, Vestas settle patent infringement dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE poised for significant power orders in Iraq – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric’s Fallen Angel Has Some Light Left – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GEâ€™s Crown Jewel Shines, Confuses in Paris – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 60,000 shares to 247,500 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 50,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.52% or 74,617 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.33% or 281,749 shares. Td Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc accumulated 0.13% or 33,353 shares. -based Avenir has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sfmg Lc accumulated 49,591 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 43.00M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 5.91M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 147,344 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 18,499 shares. Indiana & Inv Management Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,410 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Trian Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership has 7.58% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 70.87M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.