Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $939,250 as Market Valuation Declined; Abrams Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB)

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $185.34. About 12.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 480,473 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares to 9.77M shares, valued at $323.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by:

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has 256,688 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Srb Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 4,411 shares. Murphy Cap Incorporated holds 1.66% or 65,171 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Gru Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raging Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 3.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,500 shares. S&Co has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 19.62M shares. Charter Trust holds 15,296 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Essex Fin Serv reported 14,051 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx accumulated 3.85% or 99,790 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,112 shares. Foster And Motley has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,738 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 5,050 shares. Amer National Co Tx holds 1.52% or 173,751 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 76,329 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate holds 15,475 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 372,071 were reported by Grs Advisors Limited. 8,162 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 111,961 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Comm invested 1.33% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,868 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 76 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 1.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 8,899 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd reported 263,132 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parkside Bancorporation Tru has 1,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: