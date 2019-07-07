Jrm Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) as Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $2.63 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 204,100 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares to 36,005 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon is Delivering Star-Studded Deals for Members on Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd invested in 465 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11.34% stake. Raymond James Tru Na holds 7,639 shares. Jp Marvel Ltd Llc holds 8,278 shares or 4.78% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 12,758 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 8,993 shares. 858 were reported by Bangor Bancorp. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 2,298 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgan Stanley invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,473 are held by Holderness Invs Com. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 1.5% or 3,897 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.06 million for 15.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $566,558 activity. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought 156 shares worth $2,003. 152 shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P, worth $1,999. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. $243,999 worth of stock was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 35,908 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 149 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. 21,093 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser. Aperio Group Llc reported 0% stake. Pnc Services Group has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 52,584 shares. 248,753 were reported by North Star Investment Mgmt. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 158,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 826,230 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Albert D Mason has 53,580 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 29,394 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.98M shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About SITE Centers Corp.’s (NYSE:SITC) 10% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “City Office Is Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.