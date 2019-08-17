Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $469,248

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 538,924 shares traded or 30.48% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign

Since March 15, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $561,543 activity. Another trade for 19,365 shares valued at $243,999 was made by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought 152 shares worth $1,999. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Group Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 59,400 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 89,700 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 14,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sei owns 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 20,236 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% or 325,671 shares in its portfolio. 58,984 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 33,557 shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0% or 42,514 shares in its portfolio. 16,109 were accumulated by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 11,566 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,745 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Company reported 120 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.45M shares. Hendershot Investments Inc owns 5,223 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsr Lp holds 0.13% or 6,415 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 250,357 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 922,347 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability invested in 2.53% or 29.09M shares. Waters Parkerson & Llc accumulated 59,778 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 19,165 are held by Glynn Management Limited Liability Com. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 45,716 shares. Stephens Ar reported 169,648 shares stake. Bb&T holds 330,628 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.66% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12.63M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 20,358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.