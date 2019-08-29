Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding as Valuation Declined; Tig Advisors Decreased Its Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Position by $677,600; Shares Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 201,770 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 3.45 million shares traded or 116.69% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $608,667 activity. $55,025 worth of stock was bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. $229,000 worth of stock was bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $100,320 was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. Another trade for 9,615 shares valued at $99,996 was made by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Corsair Capital Mngmt LP invested in 267,606 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. On Monday, June 17 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 18,555 shares. Shares for $27,675 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500 on Monday, June 17. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of stock or 1,587 shares. $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 854 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Voya Mngmt has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ci Invs holds 0.07% or 900,721 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Albert D Mason invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 21,185 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 56,300 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Company holds 361,751 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 16,119 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited has 103,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 232,400 shares stake.