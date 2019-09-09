Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding as Stock Declined; Jefferies Group Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $3.09 Million

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 212,910 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 154,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 4,959 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 159,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.79% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 586,856 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.57M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 715,778 were reported by Kennedy Mngmt Inc. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 254,686 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ci Investments Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Whittier accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York reported 6,020 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 143,000 shares. 96,417 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 289,730 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 8.63M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 121,407 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 240,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 325,671 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 0% or 254 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,317 activity. Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999 worth of stock. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999. Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of stock or 1,587 shares. 38 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002. 1,570 shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B, worth $20,643.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.21 million for 143.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. First Retail Bank Trust holds 0.43% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 749,450 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Invesco Ltd owns 1.64M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 2,356 shares. Citigroup holds 62,754 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Light Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.60M shares or 4.27% of its portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs Inc reported 49,600 shares.