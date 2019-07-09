Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $939,250; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Loeb Partners Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 74,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 876,232 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was made by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% stake. 2,026 are owned by Advisors Ltd. The Missouri-based Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 1,186 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 6,224 shares. 36,792 were reported by Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Foster & Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,883 shares. Beck Mngmt Lc owns 89,530 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 131,471 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 93,336 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 207,231 shares. Narwhal Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Carroll Finance Associate Inc reported 1,414 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 15,469 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

