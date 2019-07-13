Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $939,250; Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Position by $397,680

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 82,168 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC)

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.14 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61 million for 14.38 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Adv, a New York-based fund reported 6,950 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 101,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP has 3,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 410,244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 261,042 shares. Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 12,929 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.72% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Fincl Advantage has 91,744 shares. Essex holds 9,050 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.11M shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.18M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.22 million activity. Another trade for 46,709 shares valued at $1.17M was made by Devlin Michael D on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 827,380 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Driehaus Capital Ltd Llc has 277,989 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 16,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co owns 16,624 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 32,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Sei Invests owns 20,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walthausen & Limited Com stated it has 291,213 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,118 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 124,923 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).