Jrm Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT); As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Has Upped Its Stake by $24.05 Million

Natixis increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 116,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 782,655 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.53 million, up from 666,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.1. About 1.01M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 363,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93M, up from 345,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 245,666 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 28,070 shares to 8,073 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,119 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

