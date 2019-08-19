Jrm Investment Counsel Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $374,787; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Value Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding by $611,496

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $211.95. About 14.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 102.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 16,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 31,762 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 15,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 1.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,807 shares to 3,727 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 149,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in One Madison Corp.