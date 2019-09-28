Jpmorgan (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Its Position; Soros Fund Management Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU) Has Upped by $3.10 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 57,656 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 53,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 3.59% or 182,914 shares. Moreover, Carlson Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,405 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies has 3,131 shares. Davis Limited Company accumulated 250,000 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates invested 3.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Na has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthquest, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,842 shares. Moody State Bank Division stated it has 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evergreen Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.23% or 21,481 shares. Boltwood Cap Management holds 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 22,427 shares. Brown Lc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hills Fincl Bank & owns 59,880 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd stated it has 5.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 7.62M shares stake. 430 are held by Ranger Investment Management Ltd Partnership.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLF) by 48,278 shares to 152,823 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 13,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,342 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

