Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Harmonic (HLIT) Position; ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (ZRSEF) Shorts Increased By 33.92%

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had an increase of 33.92% in short interest. ZRSEF’s SI was 92,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.92% from 68,700 shares previously. It closed at $90.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 52.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 62,691 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 57,391 shares with $311,000 value, down from 120,082 last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $681.94M valuation. It closed at $7.68 lastly. It is up 48.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Axcelis Technologies Inc stake by 170,055 shares to 181,467 valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) stake by 91,605 shares and now owns 108,685 shares. Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $7 target. Raymond James upgraded the shares of HLIT in report on Friday, June 14 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.