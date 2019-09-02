Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position; Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.10 Million

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.60 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 132,945 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 149,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares to 98,410 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 78,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.