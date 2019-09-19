Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Magnetar Financial Lowered Its Position by $666,000 as Market Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $344,281 as Stock Price Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 10,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,426 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37 million, up from 137,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,054 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.84M shares stake. Howe And Rusling reported 12,744 shares stake. Fincl Architects invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glob Investors accumulated 1.59M shares. Hikari Power Limited holds 0.34% or 22,710 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 1.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 21,620 are held by Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 9,329 shares. 14,450 are held by Holderness Invs. White Pine Limited Com holds 0.15% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Inc New York invested 0.73% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nordea Invest holds 1.09% or 3.56 million shares. Lourd Capital Llc holds 44,329 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 23,475 shares to 103,394 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,114 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.37 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 3.02M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Eulav Asset invested in 0.17% or 40,000 shares. Clough Ptnrs Lp has 183,800 shares. Fmr Lc reported 61.71 million shares stake. Cap Ca reported 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Comm has invested 6.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com reported 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc reported 4.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 208,193 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cadinha Co Limited Liability Company has 3.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 173,613 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kepos Lp owns 173,150 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Trellus Management Limited Company owns 1.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,000 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 54,995 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd holds 0.3% or 4,100 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,569 shares to 6,869 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

